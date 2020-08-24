Humid today; drier tomorrow

7-Day Forecast

The desert southwest continues to feel the hot and humid conditions brought to us this monsoon season. Dew point temperatures this afternoon climbed into the 60s, creating the muggy feel in the air.

A gradual drying will take place with dew point temperatures dropping into the 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday as the ridge of high pressure strengthens, blocking the monsoonal flow.

That same strengthening will also result in the continuation of above-normal temperatures for the remainder of the week. An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for Wednesday morning through Thursday evening as temperatures climb near 113°.

