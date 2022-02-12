Warm and dry weekend across Southern California

Temperatures continue to soar more than 15° above normal for some areas in Southern California. Nine cities across the region either broke or tied previous record temperatures on Saturday.

KESQ

A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 6 p.m. Sunday to account for unseasonably warm conditions. While temperatures remain far above normal for the Coachella Valley, we are not included in this advisory.

KESQ

Warm Santa Ana winds have helped maintain temperatures. Here is a look at peak wind gusts around our area as of 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

KESQ

Winds have also driven dry air into Southern California for the weekend. This remains in place through Monday, but a trough of low pressure arrives by Tuesday of next week bringing more moisture into the atmosphere. This could result in light rainfall for areas west of the valley and possible snow for mountain communities, but at this time, it is unlikely we will see any precipitation locally.

KESQ

While we remain dry with the arrival of the next system, we will notice some big changes. Temperatures will sink from the mid-80s down to the low 70s and winds will pick up with an onshore flow. After this, temperatures steadily rise back near the 80s by the weekend.