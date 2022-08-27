Skip to Content
Drier and warmer conditions ahead

Monsoon moisture has dissipated for the weekend. Conditions will be drier than they have been this past week. Dew point temperatures will hover in the 40s and 50s.

Warm, seasonable temperatures can be expected this weekend. This is a great time to hit the pool!

Wind gusts will range from 5 to 15 miles per hour which may serve as some relief from the warmth.

Drier conditions and seasonable temperatures will carry on into the work week. Higher temperatures are expected by Wednesday and Thursday.

