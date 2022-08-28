More heat on the way this week

Monsoonal moisture has dissipated for the moment, which has allowed for drier conditions and clearer skies. Dew points are remaining in the 40s and low 50s. Humidity is still a factor but is less bothersome for now.

As high pressure builds in the region this week, temperatures are set to rise. More heat is on the way by Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures rise into the 110s. There will be little relief from the heat as overnight lows are expected to hover in the upper 80s and low 90s.

The high pressure build will allow monsoonal moisture to move farther east. Due to this, clear and drier conditions will persist for most of this upcoming week.