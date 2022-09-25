Elevated heat and moisture persists

High pressure has caused temperatures to rise into the triple digits this weekend. The high for today will be 107° at 3 p.m. but temperatures are likely to feel warmer throughout the day due to a southeasterly flow that has moved more moisture into the Coachella Valley. When moisture is elevated, it can cause temperatures to feel 5° to 10° warmer.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning that will take effect at 11:00 a.m. today and will last through Tuesday night as high temperatures and moisture stick around for the beginning of the work week. Stay safe and hydrated!

Daytime heating and moisture may increase isolated storm chances in high elevation areas today. Drier air is set to return on Monday as temperatures begin to weaken. Temperatures will dip back into the 90s by Friday.