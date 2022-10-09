Elevated moisture and seasonable temperatures

As a trough of low pressure continues a moist, easterly flow, chances for scattered and isolated thunderstorm activity remains possible this afternoon. Isolated storm cells have already formed over high elevation areas surrounding the valley as well as the High Desert this weekend.

Humid conditions will continue today as elevated moisture pushes dewpoint temperatures into the 50s across the valley.

Storm chances will carry over into the beginning of the work week as a deep trough of low pressure arrives on Monday. Scattered and isolated storm activity is likely for areas west of the Coachella Valley on Monday and Tuesday.

Subtle drying is possible by the middle of the week as temperatures dip into the low 90s. Temperatures will rise slightly over the weekend but will remain near the seasonal average.