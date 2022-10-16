Calm week ahead following stormy weather

Calm conditions and clear skies prevail this Sunday following yesterday's wet weather. Here's a look at rainfall totals from around the valley:

Thermal - 0.52"

Mecca - 0.51"

Indio - 0.40"

Thousand Palms - 0.31"

Whitewater - 0.28"

Desert Hot Springs - 0.16"

Palm Desert - 0.15"

Palm Springs - 0.11"

Cathedral City - 0.11"

Looking ahead, the Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 day outlook suggests a higher likelihood of more precipitation in the long-term for our area and much for the United States. Despite this, conditions are expected to remain calm for much of the upcoming week, with possible rain by next weekend.

Temperatures stay consistent over the next several days in the upper 80s and low 90s. Temperatures cool 5-10° below normal by this times next week. There's currently much uncertainty surrounding the timing for the next possible chance for rain, so stay tuned for updates as we refine this portion of the forecast.