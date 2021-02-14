Skip to Content
today at 6:42 pm
Published 6:11 pm

Winds strengthening again Monday

Temperatures were right near seasonal today. Palm Springs hit 73°.

Winds were much calmer than yesterday. Light winds continue through the evening before a shift Monday into Tuesday.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect Monday evening into Tuesday afternoon for the Coachella Valley. The Wind Advisory expires earlier, at 7 a.m. for the pass, high desert and San Bernardino County mountains.

This wind event will be less widespread, with greater impacts in Palm Springs and through the San Gorgonio Pass. The strongest gusts are expected between 10 p.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday.

