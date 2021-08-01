Warmer and drier conditions

KESQ Weather

Water vapor imagery showing drier air filtering into the region. We can expect warmer temperatures during the week.

Starting off Monday pretty warm, high pressure will build over Southern California bringing much warmer temperatures for our mid week. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest days of the week with temperatures on the valley floor near 116°.

Heat Advisory in effect for the mountains until 8 p.m. Wednesday. An excessive Heat Watch for the Coachella Valley will be in effect Tuesday morning though Wednesday evening for the expected warm temperatures.

As temperatures are expected to warm up, here are some friendly tips when dealing with the heat.