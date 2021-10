We continue with overall mild conditions across the Coachella Valley, but temperatures are expected to rise over the coming days.

A ridge of high pressure is building across the region from off the coast. Warm, dry air will filter in with the help of weak Santa Ana winds.

Seasonable temperatures return by Saturday, and we continue to cool to the mid-80's for Halloween.

Expect mild temperatures for the first half of next week.