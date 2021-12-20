Looking ahead to wet weather

The Winter Solstice is on Tuesday, and while we'll still enjoy slightly above normal daytime high temperatures in the low 70s through the middle of the week, wet and cool winter weather is headed our way by the Christmas holiday.

KESQ

Two rounds of rain are anticipated by the end of the week. The first wave arrives late Wednesday night in Southern California, but we will likely see changes locally by Thursday.

KESQ

Light rain is expected to reach across the valley, though rain totals are under a tenth of an inch overall are currently anticipated. Snowfall is expected for our local mountains, but it is not expected to be significant at this time. Strong winds will likely impact our most wind-prone spots, with gusts possible around 50 mph.

KESQ

The second round of rain is expected by Saturday. There is still some uncertainty surrounding this rain event in terms of timing and impact, so continue to tune into News Channel 3 for the latest.