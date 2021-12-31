Cool, breezy start to 2022

As we close out 2021, we're likely to see an increase in winds locally and a drop in temperatures. Low pressure moving in from the northwest is the catalyst for these changes.

Areas directly surrounding the Coachella Valley are currently under a Wind Advisory, issued by the National Weather Service. This will start at 2 p.m. Friday and last until the early morning hours of Saturday. Winds for these areas will likely range from 25 to 35 mph, with occasional gusts possible up to 65 mph.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for areas west of the Coachella Valley during the coolest morning hours of Saturday. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if not properly protected in these areas. Temperatures are expected to sink into the low to mid 30s.

A Freeze Watch has been issued for eastern portions of Joshua Tree National Park, Imperial Valley, and Chuckwalla Valley. This begins Saturday night and lasts until Sunday morning. Sensitive plants will be at risk as temperatures are expected to fall to the lower 30s. Outdoor water pipes may also be damaged and will need additional protection.

While the strongest winds are expected in our most wind-prone areas, the valley floor will likely get breezy. Gusts as high as 25 mph will be possible. Take caution when driving through the San Gorgonio Pass, High Desert, and in area mountains.

Daytime high temperatures for the last day of 2021 are likely to reach the low 60s. When ringing in the new year, expect temperatures in the low 50s with mostly clear conditions.

Warmer temperatures in the low 70s are expected by the middle of next week.