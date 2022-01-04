Rising temperatures across Coachella Valley

After a few chilly mornings, we're expecting to trend in the opposite direction over the remainder of the week. The 70s are expected to return by Wednesday, with mid to upper-70s anticipated for Thursday. Today we're likely to remain just shy of the 70s during peak heating hours.

High pressure is continuing to build off the coast, helping restore more seasonable temperatures across the valley. That may come with occasionally breezy conditions for local mountains, the San Gorgonio Pass, and the high desert.

Our warmest day of the week will likely be on Thursday. Daytime high temperatures level out heading into the weekend with low 70s. Dry conditions prevail for the extended forecast period. Overnight lows will range from the upper 40s to the low 50s for most valley cities.

