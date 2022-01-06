Warmest day of the week

The 70s have finally made a comeback around the Coachella Valley, with mid-70s expected for daytime high temperatures across the Coachella Valley. Conditions remain quiet, calm, and dry for Thursday.

High pressure aloft peaks today, allowing for this significant warm-up. By the end of the week, a trough of low pressure drops down. It won't be able to undo the seasonable temperatures, but we will notice increasing clouds overhead and onshore flow creating breezy conditions for nearby wind-prone areas on Friday afternoon and evening.

Winds will bring temperatures back to the lower end of the 70s heading into the weekend. More clouds are expected to stick around into next week. Overnight temperatures stay in the upper 40s and low 50s.

