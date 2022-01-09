Comfortable temperatures, changing skies

While seasonable temperatures are set to remain over the next week, plenty of changes may be happening around us. Expect an increase in cloud cover for the start of the week. We'll remain dry with on and off access to the sun.

Santa Ana winds remain gusty for areas surrounding the Coachella Valley, though locally, winds are not expected to cause issues. They will, however, continue to facilitate dry and warm days over the next week.

KESQ

A cut off low may impact the Desert Southwest by the end of the workweek. These systems are notoriously difficult to forecast with precision since they move independently from upper air currents, and models can struggle to determine their path.

One possible version of events brings moisture up from the south carrying rain across the Coachella Valley and Southern California on Thursday. There is still plenty of time for changes to this forecast, so continue to check in with your First Alert Weather Team as we monitor conditions in the days to come.



KESQ

Despite changes in winds and sky conditions in the days to come, mild daytime high temperatures are set to remain.

KESQ

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!