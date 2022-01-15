Cloudy and quiet weekend

While we started the weekend with gusty winds surrounding the valley, conditions have gotten much quieter throughout Saturday. Peak winds exceeded 40 mph for areas west of the Coachella Valley. Winds are expected to remain light for the remainder of the weekend.

If you're planning to be outside this evening, expect partly cloudy skies overhead and temperatures cooling to the upper 50s around 9 pm. Partly cloudy skies are expected for Sunday.

A rare Tsunami Advisory is ongoing along much of the West Coast, including most of Southern California, following the volcano eruption near the Pacific nation of Tonga. Earlier Saturday, the advisory was lifted for San Diego County. Strong currents are dangerous for swimmers, boats, and coastal structures. The National Weather Service and area emergency officials advise those along the coast to move inland away from harbors and marinas.

Locally, temperatures will remain in the 70s over the next week with overnight low temperatures in the 50s. Late Monday night we may see light scattered showers in the Coachella Valley, but Tuesday is expected to stay dry during the daylight hours. More sunshine is anticipated as the week goes on.