Cooler temperatures and dry conditions this weekend

Today's temperatures will be slightly cooler than yesterday with a high of 105°. Breezy conditions can be expected on the warm and clear night ahead.

Winds will pick up on Saturday afternoon which will help bring cooler air to the Coachella Valley. In wind-prone areas, gusts will be near 40 MPH.

Dew points will remain under 50 through the weekend. Dry conditions will persist until midweek next week.

Temperatures will stay 5-10° under the seasonal average, which is great for your outdoor festivities this weekend.

Temperatures will begin to rise again by the latter half of next week with a high of 110° on Friday. A flow of monsoonal moisture will also bring increased humidity as the week progresses.