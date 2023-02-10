Cool and Breezy weekend up ahead!

It's a beautiful February Friday here in the Coachella Valley. Temperatures will reach about 70 degrees throughout the midday hours. Those comfortable temperatures will stick around for Saturday, but expect some cooling down by Sunday.

On Friday we'll see fairly clear skies, but our satellite is showing some cloud coverage moving into the area by Friday night, helping set the stage for some cooler conditions this weekend.

On Saturday afternoon we start to see breezy conditions in the valley as low pressures moves into Southern California bringing some wind and cooler conditions.