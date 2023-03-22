Clearing and cool today

The First Alert Weather Alert has ended as showers taper off. An area of low pressure will gradually exit th region, but snow showers in the mountains will continue.

Fresh snow above 5,000 feet is impressive, as this view of Long Valley near the Mountain Tram Station shows.

A Winter Storm Warning has been extended through tomorrow morning in our mountains from Riverside County all the way through the Santa Barbara area.

A wide ranging Flood Watch is also still in effect until this evening.

Roads into and out of Palm Springs through the Whitewater Wash remain closed today due to flow in the wash. Water is likely to flow through the wash through Friday. We clear out into the weekend.