First Alert Weather Alert: Gusty winds Sunday

Low pressure is moving into the region, strengthening winds across the Coachella Valley. A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for Sunday. Winds will remain gusty throughout the day. Here's a look at what winds are expected to look like by 6 p.m. Sunday:

A Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for areas in the San Gorgonio Pass, stretching from Beaumont to Desert Hot Springs and North Palm Springs. This is in effect until 11 p.m.

While winds are the expected impact locally, there are chances for thunderstorm development in area mountains and the high desert through Sunday.

Temperatures stay mild through the start of the work week, with more seasonable triple digit heat returning by next weekend.