Breezy and mild to start the work week

Published 5:43 AM

We've been extraordinarily lucky this June, with highs running well below seasonal averages, and today that continues.

An area of low pressure up North is continuing to feed in cooler and breezier conditions through today and into tomorrow.

Winds along the I-10 corridor will remain gusty through this evening, and will gradually ease by tomorrow afternoon.

That batch of cool temperatures across the Western U.S. is thinning, and we will start to see a warming trend midweek.

By the end of the week, highs actually get much closer to seasonal norms.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

