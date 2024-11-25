Mix of sun and clouds, with temps near seasonal norms to kick off week.

There's a few changes for our forecast in the Coachella Valley as we kick off the week heading towards Turkey Day. Overall, it's another accommodating morning with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 50s. Wind speeds are light and variable for the most part, and that should be the trend aside for some intermittent gusts over the mountains into the deserts between 35 - 45mph mainly by Tuesday evening.

We've been monitoring another round of moisture moving towards Central California with another Atmospheric River, but just like last week, it's looking like we'll miss out on any rain with best chance arriving Tuesday into Wednesday for the western edge of Riverside County. There's Winter Storm Warnings in effect for the Sierra Nevada's until Wednesday morning where they could see another foot of snow by Thanksgiving.

If you are planning on traveling this week to higher elevations or outside the valley, be sure to check road conditions ahead of time as we've seen several rock slides and vehicle problems in the mountains over the weekend.

Expect more cloud cover this week, but temps to hover around seasonal norms. Outside from the small chance of spotty shower activity Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, travel conditions across the Coachella Valley by Thanksgiving shouldn't be problem. For now, expect mostly sunny skies for your Thanksgiving with highs in the mid 70s.

There's another chance of showers late Friday into Saturday for the western edge of our viewing area. We'll continue to monitor any changes and keep you updated at News Channel 3.