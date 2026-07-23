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Una persona fallecida y varias heridas en un choque frontal cerca de Desert Hot Springs

KESQ
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Published 3:06 PM

Al menos una persona murió y varias más resultaron heridas en una violenta colisión frontal en Mountain View Road, cerca de Club House Drive, en las inmediaciones de Desert Hot Springs.

El accidente ocurrió en Mountain View Road, al norte de Club House Drive, e involucró a dos vehículos. Según la Patrulla de Caminos de California (CHP, por sus siglas en inglés), un vehículo invadió los carriles en dirección sur y chocó de frente contra otro vehículo que circulaba en esa misma dirección.

El conductor del vehículo que cruzó la línea central —el único ocupante adulto varón— sufrió heridas graves y actualmente recibe atención médica.

El segundo vehículo estaba ocupado por cuatro personas: el conductor y tres pasajeros menores de edad. La CHP informó que el conductor fue declarado fallecido en el lugar del accidente. De los tres menores, uno sufrió heridas leves, mientras que los otros dos presentaron lesiones de moderadas a graves y fueron trasladados para recibir tratamiento.

Tras el impacto, ambos vehículos se incendiaron. Los equipos de emergencia acudieron al lugar para sofocar las llamas, atender a los heridos y asegurar la zona.

Mountain View Road permanece cerrada temporalmente en el lugar del accidente, cerca de Club House Drive.

Personal de la oficina del forense del condado de Riverside se encuentra en el lugar del siniestro. La causa del accidente sigue bajo investigación. Las autoridades no han revelado la identidad del fallecido a la espera de notificar a sus familiares.

Se solicita a cualquier persona que tenga información sobre la colisión que se comunique con la Patrulla de Caminos de California.

Article Topic Follows: KUNA News

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Luis Medina

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