Equestrian team in Indio honors tradition and bravery of Mexican women

Within the Mexican culture, there is a sport full of magic and color. Here in the Coachella Valley, girls are preserving this rich, grace-filled tradition.

At a ranch in Indio Hills - 10 young girls - ride their horse's side saddle at full speed. Wearing their lavish traditional dresses inspired by the adelitas - the female soldiers who fought in the Mexican Revolution - they practice in the lienzo - the circular arena - their structured routine. Control and rhythm are important. The girls ride sidesaddle, their calf-length boots together over the side of the horse. They’re called ‘Las Escaramuzas Charra Alteza’.



It’s the first girls' horseback riding team dedicated to this art in the Coachella Valley. The oldest rider is 12 years old - while the youngest one is only 7. The team was created less than a year ago, but in that time these young ladies have learned to weave their horses across the ring in smooth synchronicity.

Tony Gallegos established the group in June of 2021.“We are so happy to have this team here in the desert,” she says, adding the girls are dedicated to their training. This summer they plan to compete in an international championship in Mexico.



“It teaches them the tradition and passion for horses,” but it’s more than a competition for these riders. It’s about representing Mexican women’s bravery and fostering a connection between Mexico and the United States.



Team organizers created a GoFundMe page to help their daughters' dreams.