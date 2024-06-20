Skip to Content
2024 Voter Guide

KESQ Voter Guide: Adam Schiff

Adam Schiff / KESQ
By
Updated
today at 4:11 PM
Published 4:06 PM
  • Party: Democratic
  • Occupation:
    • U.S. Representative for California's 30th congressional district
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Attended Stanford University and Harvard Law School
    • Senior member of the House Committee on the Judiciary
    • In 1996, Schiff was elected to the California State Senate as its youngest member
    • He previously served as a member of the House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021
  • Personal Information:
    • Resides in Los Angeles County and Maryland
    • Earned his B.A. at Stanford University and J.D. at Harvard Law School
    • Married with two children

Candidate's Priorities:

  • CREATE ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITIES FOR EVERYONE -- ESPECIALLY WORKING FAMILIES
  • CHAMPION THE ENVIRONMENT AND CLEAN ENERGY
  • INVEST IN INFRASTRUCTURE AND MASS TRANSIT
  • COMMIT TO UPHOLDING AND STRENGTHENING DEMOCRACY AND RULE OF LAW
Holly Hinman

