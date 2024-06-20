KESQ Voter Guide: Christy Holstege
- Party: Democratic
- Occupation:
- Palm Springs District 4 Councilmember
- Civil rights attorney
- Relevant Experience:
- Former Mayor
- Third-generation civil litigation attorney
- Serves on the Palm Springs Human Rights Commission and the Palm Springs Homelessness Task Force
- Serves on the board of directors for Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest, Well in the Desert, Coachella Valley Housing Coalition, and Shadylane Mobilehome Park
- Personal Information:
- Third-generation Palm Springs resident
- Earned bachelor's degree from UC Santa Barbara and a J.D. from Stanford Law School
- Created a legal clinic for Shelter from the Storm
- Married to husband, Adam, with one child
- Website:
- Social Media
Candidate's Priorities:
- ACHIEVE FULL RECOVERY AFTER THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC
- FRONT POLICIES THAT MAKE HOUSING AFFORDABLE AND ATTAINABLE FOR EVERYONE
- CREATE STABLE JOBS AND CAREERS THAT PAY A LIVING WAGE
- INVEST IN A REGIONAL ECONOMY THAT LIFTS EVERYONE UP
- EXPAND EDUCATION AND ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY IN THE REGION
- INCREASE ACCESS TO HEALTHCARE AND SOCIAL SERVICES
- PROTECT THE LOCAL ENVIRONMENT