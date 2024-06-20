KESQ Voter Guide: Christy Holstege

Skip to Content
Christy Holstege

Christy Holstege / KESQ
Published 4:18 PM
  • Party: Democratic
  • Occupation:
    • Palm Springs District 4 Councilmember
    •  Civil rights attorney
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Former Mayor
    • Third-generation civil litigation attorney
    • Serves on the Palm Springs Human Rights Commission and the Palm Springs Homelessness Task Force
    • Serves on the board of directors for Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest, Well in the Desert, Coachella Valley Housing Coalition, and Shadylane Mobilehome Park
  • Personal Information:
    • Third-generation Palm Springs resident
    • Earned bachelor's degree from UC Santa Barbara and a J.D. from Stanford Law School
    • Created a legal clinic for Shelter from the Storm
    • Married to husband, Adam, with one child
  • Website:
  • Social Media

Candidate's Priorities:

  • ACHIEVE FULL RECOVERY AFTER THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC
  • FRONT POLICIES THAT MAKE HOUSING AFFORDABLE AND ATTAINABLE FOR EVERYONE
  • CREATE STABLE JOBS AND CAREERS THAT PAY A LIVING WAGE
  • INVEST IN A REGIONAL ECONOMY THAT LIFTS EVERYONE UP
  • EXPAND EDUCATION AND ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY IN THE REGION
  • INCREASE ACCESS TO HEALTHCARE AND SOCIAL SERVICES
  • PROTECT THE LOCAL ENVIRONMENT
Holly Hinman

