KESQ Voter Guide: Ken Calvert
- Party: Republican
- Occupation:
- U.S. Representative for California's 41st congressional district
- Relevant Experience:
- Representative since 1993, Calvert has also served in the 43rd, 44th, and 42nd districts
- Calvert served as the chairman of the Riverside County Republican Party from 1984 to 1988
- Currently serves as the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee chairman and Fentanyl Caucus co-chair
- Personal Information:
- Resides in Corona, Calif.
- Graduated from San Diego State University with a B.A degree
- No spouse, no children
- Website:
- Social Media
Candidate Priorities:
- SUPPORT AGRICULTURAL COMMUNITIES
- PROVIDE THE RIGHT OF COMMON DEFENSE
- PUSH FOR ETHICS APPROVAL
- FIND MORE ACCESSIBLE HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS
- STRENGTHEN HOMELAND SECURITY AND ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION
- SUPPORT SMALL BUSINESS OWNERSHIP
- ENSURE SOCIAL SECURITY WILL BENEFIT INDIVIDUALS
- HELP VETERANS AND MILITARY RETIREES