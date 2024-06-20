Skip to Content
2024 Voter Guide

KESQ Voter Guide: Ken Calvert

Ken Calvert / KESQ
By
Updated
today at 4:14 PM
Published 4:10 PM
  • Party: Republican
  • Occupation:
    • U.S. Representative for California's 41st congressional district
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Representative since 1993, Calvert has also served in the 43rd, 44th, and 42nd districts
    • Calvert served as the chairman of the Riverside County Republican Party from 1984 to 1988
    • Currently serves as the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee chairman and Fentanyl Caucus co-chair
  • Personal Information:
    • Resides in Corona, Calif.
    • Graduated from San Diego State University with a B.A degree
    • No spouse, no children

Candidate Priorities:

  • SUPPORT AGRICULTURAL COMMUNITIES
  • PROVIDE THE RIGHT OF COMMON DEFENSE
  • PUSH FOR ETHICS APPROVAL
  • FIND MORE ACCESSIBLE HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS
  • STRENGTHEN HOMELAND SECURITY AND ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION
  • SUPPORT SMALL BUSINESS OWNERSHIP
  • ENSURE SOCIAL SECURITY WILL BENEFIT INDIVIDUALS
  • HELP VETERANS AND MILITARY RETIREES
Article Topic Follows: 2024 Voter Guide

Jump to comments ↓

Holly Hinman

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content