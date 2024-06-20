KESQ Voter Guide: Raul Ruiz
- Party:
- Democratic
- Occupation:
- U.S. Representative from California's 25th Congressional District
- Relevant Experience:
- Founder and director of the Coachella Valley Healthcare Initiative, where he brought together stakeholders to improve public health and healthcare access in underserved communities
- Expedition Physician at TCS Expeditions from 2007-present
- Former Emergency Room Physician at Eisenhower Medical Center
- Personal Information:
- Resides in Indio, Calif.
- Graduated from UCLA and Harvard Medical School
- Married with 2 children
- Website:
- Social Media:
Candidate's Priorities:
- PROTECT MEDICARE AND SOCIAL SECURITY
- BUILD A STRONGER ECONOMY
- OPPOSE DC-INSIDER PERKS
- STAND UP FOR VETERANS
- FIGHT TO PROTECT THE ENVIRONMENT
- EXPAND ACCESS TO AFFORDABLE HEALTHCARE
- SERVE CITIZENS BY CUTTING THE RED TAPE