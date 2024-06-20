KESQ Voter Guide: Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh
- Party: Republican
- Occupation:
- California State Senate member representing District 23
- Relevant Experience:
- Earned her teaching credential at California State University, San Bernardino, for non-English speaking students at the elementary school level
- Realtor for 20+ years
- Served on the Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified School District board and is a former board Chairwoman/President of the Yucaipa Valley Chamber of Commerce
- Personal Information:
- Resides in Yucaipa, Calif.
- Graduated with a bachelor's from UC Santa Barbara and earned a teaching credential at University of California, San Bernardino
- Married with three children
- Website:
- Social Media
Candidate's Priorities:
- IMPROVE AFFORDABILITY TO HELP FAMILIES
- ADDRESS THE RISING COST OF LIVING
- EASE THE HIGH GAS TAXES
- PROMOTE AFFORDABLE HOUSING AND ENCOURAGE HOMEOWNERSHIP
- LOWER THE TAX BURDENS
- TACKLE CRIME RATES TO KEEP FAMILIES SAFE
- CARE FOR VETERANS AND IMPROVE ACCESS TO BENEFITS
- EMPOWER PARENTS AND STRENGTHEN SCHOOLS
- MODERNIZE AND IMPROVE INFRASTRUCTURE