KESQ Voter Guide: Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh

Published 4:15 PM
  • Party: Republican
  • Occupation:
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Earned her teaching credential at California State University, San Bernardino, for non-English speaking students at the elementary school level
    • Realtor for 20+ years
    • Served on the Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified School District board and is a former board Chairwoman/President of the Yucaipa Valley Chamber of Commerce
  • Personal Information:
    • Resides in Yucaipa, Calif.
    • Graduated with a bachelor's from UC Santa Barbara and earned a teaching credential at University of California, San Bernardino
    • Married with three children

Candidate's Priorities:

  • IMPROVE AFFORDABILITY TO HELP FAMILIES
  • ADDRESS THE RISING COST OF LIVING
  • EASE THE HIGH GAS TAXES
  • PROMOTE AFFORDABLE HOUSING AND ENCOURAGE HOMEOWNERSHIP
  • LOWER THE TAX BURDENS
  • TACKLE CRIME RATES TO KEEP FAMILIES SAFE
  • CARE FOR VETERANS AND IMPROVE ACCESS TO BENEFITS
  • EMPOWER PARENTS AND STRENGTHEN SCHOOLS
  • MODERNIZE AND IMPROVE INFRASTRUCTURE
Holly Hinman

