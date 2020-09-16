Voter Guide: Jay Obernolte

Voter Guide

Party: Republican

Occupation: State Assemblymember - 33rd District

Relevant Experience: Assembly Member, California State Assembly, District 33, 2014-present Former Mayor, City of Big Bear Lake Founder/President, FarSight Studios, 1990-present

Personal Information: August 18, 1970 Age: 50 Wife: Heather 2 Children: Hale, Troy BS, Engineering and Applied Science, California Institute of Technology Master's, Artificial Intelligence, University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) Big Bear Lake, CA

Website: electjay.com

Social Media: Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube



Position of Key Topics (From Campaign Site)

Describes himself as a "Constitutional conservative who believes in limiting the government’s ability to pry into American’s privacy."

Strong supporter of the 2nd Amendment. He received an A rating from the NRA for his work in the California Legislature.

Plans to reduce regulations on small businesses

Against increased taxes

Tough on crime

If elected, Obernalte plans to work to make the VA accountable, ensuring veterans receive the care and benefits they were promised.

Obernolte is currently the state assemblymember for the 33rd district, one of the largest districts in California. He won his last election in 2018 with 60.2% of the vote.

Courtesy of Ballotpedia

Prior to getting into public service, Obernolte started FarSight Studios, a Big Bear based software development company that has published several video games since 1991.

Obernolte finished first in the March 3, 2020 primary election for the vacant 8th District Congressional seat. The seat is held by Paul Cook who is not seeking re-election.

Courtesy of Ballotpedia

The 8th District stretches along much of California’s eastern border, and includes parts of San Bernardino County, and all of Inyo and Mono counties. The district includes, among others, the communities of Adelanto, Apple Valley, Barstow, Bishop, Calimesa, Hesperia, Highland, Lone Pine, Mammoth Lakes, Needles, Trona, Twentynine Palms, Victorville, Yucaipa and Yucca Valley, and Joshua Tree and Death Valley National Parks.