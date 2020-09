Weather

The majority of this month has brought above average temperatures to the desert. Today was no different. Seasonal average for Palm Springs is 97°, we hit 103°.

The above average trend continues all week long with temperatures staying above 100°, warming even more as the week goes on.

Because temperatures will be above average, humidity will be low and winds will be picking up to 25 mph, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Monday. Avoid outdoor burning.