Warm weekend, cooling down this week

Weather

Temperatures remain above average this week. Today's high in Palm Springs was 87°, seasonal average is 74°.

Dry conditions allow for cooling overnight. Lows will be in the 50s for the majority of the Coachella Valley.

Temperatures will still be in the 80s tomorrow, but a couple degrees cooler.

By Monday, a trough of low pressure dips down, cooling temperatures into the 70s.

That cooling trend continues throughout the week, with low 70s in the forecast by Thanksgiving!