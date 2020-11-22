Skip to Content
By
today at 7:06 pm
Published 6:45 pm

The cooling trend continues

The cooling trend has already started. Today, Palm Springs was 5° cooler than yesterday, but still well above average.

Overnight temperatures will also be much closer to seasonal this week. Cloud cover sticks around this evening, but conditions remain dry.

Tomorrow will bring plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 70s.

We're tracking multiple troughs of low pressure moving through this week, cooling us down into the low 70s by the Thanksgiving holiday. Low temperatures will be dropping into the 40s.

The 70s stick around with dry conditions all week long!

Taylor Begley

Taylor Begley is a Sports Anchor and Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. You can also catch her anchoring weather on the weekends. Learn more about Taylor here.

