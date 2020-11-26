Near-seasonal with Santa Ana winds this Thanksgiving

Weather

Happy Thanksgiving! A cool start to this holiday morning, with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Today's high temperature looks to be right near seasonal in the low 70s. A big change from last year!

Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast this holiday. Temperatures reach the upper 60s by the later morning hours.

Santa Ana winds join us today, with gusts on the Coachella Valley floor around 30-40 mph. Gusts in wind-prone locations, closer to the mountains and through the passes, could reach 60 mph.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the mountains and passes from this afternoon through Friday evening because of this Santa Ana event paired with low humidity. Keep this in mind if you're planning to cook outside!