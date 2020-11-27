Seasonal temperatures with areas of gusty winds

Weather

Santa Ana winds have dominated the weather story over the past two days. As of midnight, the strongest gusts recorded have been in the high desert. The strongest gust on the valley floor was recorded at the Palm Springs Airport.

A High Wind Warning remains in effect for our mountains and passes through this afternoon. Winds in those areas are expected to be 30 to 40 mph, with isolated gusts to 75 mph possible.

A Red Flag Warning is in place for those areas through tonight as well.

Temperatures are expected to be right near seasonal, in the low 70s, again today. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast.

Temperatures warm up a bit, into the upper 70s by the weekend and into the start of next week.

Near-seasonal temperatures are expected to return around the middle of next week!