Staying dry with a few degrees of warming

Weather

We're feeling very seasonal. Winds have calmed down and conditions remain dry.

Today in Palm Springs was a couple degrees warmer than yesterday and 4° above seasonal. We'll warm up a few more degrees this week, but we'll stay in the 70s.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s by the start of this week. Our nights have been cool. Overnight lows will continue to drop into the 40s.

Tomorrow morning gets off to a cool start. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast. Temperatures reach the 70s by late morning!