Above average temperatures; tracking another Santa Ana wind event

Today Palm Springs hit a high of 79°. Seasonal average is 71°. Santa Ana winds are expected to return mid-week. This event is expected to be moderate, elevating fire danger and potentially causing wind damage in parts of Southern California.

Temperatures will stay above average in the upper 70s through mid-week, but still very comfortable.

Despite the high being above average, the overnight low was below average at 45°. Seasonal average for Palm Springs is 47°.

Warm days and cool nights continue all week long!

Taylor Begley

Taylor Begley is a Sports Anchor and Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. You can also catch her anchoring weather on the weekends. Learn more about Taylor here.

