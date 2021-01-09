Warmer than normal this week

Weather

It was a beautiful day in the Coachella Valley! Temperatures were above normal in the 70s. These conditions stick around for most of the week.

Overnight lows drop into the 40s and warming to the 50s by the early morning.

The high desert and mountains experiences breezy conditions today. These winds weaken overnight and into tomorrow morning. Gustier winds are expected for areas to the west through Sunday morning.

If you're headed to the beach, there is a High Surf Advisory through Tuesday morning so be careful out there!

Temperatures in the desert reach the 80s by next weekend!