A big warmup is on the way!

Weather

Palm Springs was a bit cooler today. The afternoon high temperature was 71°, just a couple degrees above seasonal average 68°. Temperatures warm up into the 80s by Thursday!

Cloud cover stays overhead throughout the evening with temperatures cooling into the low 50s by 9 p.m.

Santa Ana winds return Monday. The strongest wind gusts look to be in the mountains and through the passes.

If you're headed to the beach, a High Surf Advisory remains in effect through Tuesday morning. A Coastal Flood Advisory is also in place for Monday.