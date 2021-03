Weather

Winds have been weakening today, but there's still the chance to see some gusty winds for areas through the pass, high desert and mountain communities.

A Wind Advisory is in place through 3 a.m. Monday morning.

Temperatures were much cooler Sunday. Palm Springs hit 67°. Seasonal average is 75°.

Temperatures will be near seasonal for most of the week, before a warming trend brings us to the 80s by next weekend!