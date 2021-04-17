Warmer than normal; Santa Ana winds Sunday

Weather

Temperatures remain above the seasonal average of 85° and will be warming even more to start the week as a ridge of high pressure builds. Monday will be the hottest day of the week in the upper 90s.

As a trough of low pressure pushes to the southeast and is replaced by high pressure, Santa Ana winds will pick up. Wind gusts on the valley floor will be between 20-30 mph Sunday.

Gustier winds will be to the west, where a Wind Advisory is in place for Sunday.