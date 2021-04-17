Skip to Content
Weather
By
Published 5:14 pm

Warmer than normal; Santa Ana winds Sunday

Temperatures remain above the seasonal average of 85° and will be warming even more to start the week as a ridge of high pressure builds. Monday will be the hottest day of the week in the upper 90s.

As a trough of low pressure pushes to the southeast and is replaced by high pressure, Santa Ana winds will pick up. Wind gusts on the valley floor will be between 20-30 mph Sunday.

Gustier winds will be to the west, where a Wind Advisory is in place for Sunday.

7-Day Forecast / First Alert Forecast / KESQ Weather Video / Local Forecast / Video

Taylor Begley

Taylor Begley is a Sports Anchor and Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. You can also catch her anchoring weather on the weekends. Learn more about Taylor here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content