A breezy and warm Mother’s Day weekend

Weather

Gusty winds were felt Friday and Saturday morning. A Wind Advisory expires at 7 a.m. Saturday for the San Gorgonio Pass. Since midnight Saturday, breezy winds were felt through the region. Gusts reaching into the 30s on the valley floor and 50s for more wind prone locations.

The reason for gusty winds is the trough of low pressure to the north. This trough is keeping onshore flow in place. It is expected to stick around through the weekend. Breezy winds on the valley floor and through mountain areas will be experienced at times. Westerly winds 20-30 mph will be possible for the afternoons and evenings.

Winds will typically be lighter during the day and strengthen by the afternoon and evening. Mother's Day on Sunday will be a bit gustier than Saturday.

Temperature wise, we won't be experiencing record breaking heat but we will still be warmer than average. The average for this time of year Saturday is 92° and 93° by Sunday.



