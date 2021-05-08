Skip to Content
A warm and breezy Mother’s Day ahead

Temperatures are staying above average all week long. Palm Springs reached triple digits Saturday, which is 8° above average.

Mother's Day is expected to be another warm day, with afternoon highs reaching the upper 90s.

Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast, as well as breezy conditions. Winds will be light for most of the day with the strongest gusts picking up in the evening.

Temperatures cool down a couple degrees to start the week before the triple digits return mid-week!

