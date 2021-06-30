Warmer day with humidity lingering

Weather

The average high for Palm Springs on today's date is 107°. We're experiencing seasonable temperatures this afternoon with highs just shy of that mark.

Less activity on radar this afternoon compared to yesterday but isolated storm cells are still popping up, predominately over the Mojave Desert.

We'll still be holding on the to the humid conditions through the night with dew point temperatures in the 50s and 60s around the Coachella Valley.

Enrique has weakened with maximum sustained winds just 25 MPH. The remnants are now bringing heavy rains to southern portions of Baja California Sur.

