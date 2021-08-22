Another enjoyable day! A warming trend is on its way

Weather

It's another enjoyable day! Temperatures are slightly warmer than yesterday and we are remaining below-average temperatures (Average is 108°).

We will remain slightly humid to start our week. However, it will still be comfortable before our warming and drying trend begins later in the week.

Enjoy the cool temperatures while you still can. Temperatures are expected to rise in the middle of our week. And make sure to lather up on the sunscreen because we will see lots of sunshine.