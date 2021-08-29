Skip to Content
Another hot day but isolated storm chances increase through the week

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Coachella Valley through 9:00 p.m. tonight. High temperatures around the low desert are expected to climb near 115°.

Afternoon showers for our mountains and desert areas. There is a Flash Flood Warning for Riverside County and North Central San Diego County.

Increase for isolated storm chances for our mountains and desert areas to start our week. We can expect these storm chances to stick around until Wednesday.

Of course, with this extra monsoonal moisture, we can expect feel more humid conditions. Dew points will creep in the 50s and 60s.

