Another Frost Advisory for Coachella Valley

Another cold night is ahead for valley residents! A Frost Advisory will go into effect beginning at 10:00 p.m. lasting through 8:00 a.m. Sunday. Temperatures could drop into the low and mid-30s. These low temperatures can kill sensitive outdoor plants if left uncovered.

KESQ

While daytime conditions are set to remain mild for the next few days, the outlook changes by Wednesday. Increasing chances for precipitation begin midweek and last through the weekend. It's too soon to say much about timing or how much rain we may see locally, but expect a possible wet Christmas holiday.

KESQ

Winter Solstice is on Tuesday marking the start of the winter season. Temperatures are expected to remain just shy of the 70s during peak heating ours and then drop through the remainder of the week. Chances for rain will continue during this time.