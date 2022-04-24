Warmer, windier days ahead

Temperatures continue to rise over the start of the workweek. Daytime high temperatures for Monday will likely reach the low to mid-90s. Winds should remain light, allowing for easier traffic conditions, considering the increased number of travelers on the road following Coachella Festival.

KESQ

High pressure builds over the next couple days, bringing temperatures close to triple digits by Tuesday. But just as quickly as we warm up, shortwaves cool us down. Additional low pressure will increase our onshore flow, allowing for winds to pick up for the middle of the week. Here's a look at how Tuesday evening is expected to shape up.

KESQ

Cooler air from winds will bring temperatures back to the upper 80s and low 90s by the end of the week and the start of the weekend. Mostly sunny skies are expected over the upcoming forecast period.