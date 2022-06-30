Breezy evenings, cooler temperatures ahead

Low pressure continues to dominate the current forecast, increasing westerly winds and filtering cooler air into the valley. Peak wind gusts tonight between 30-40 mph will be possible, with occasional stronger winds for areas that typically see more wind than others. Here's a look at how winds may strengthen by 6 p.m.

Conditions remain much drier than previous days with dew points in the 40s for the day ahead. Evaporative and swamp coolers should work well under these circumstances.

Skies remain clear and temperatures continue to drop through the weekend and into the Fourth of July. A midweek warmup is already expected by this time next week.