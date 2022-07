Highs yesterday hit 114 and we won't be too far behind that number today!



An excessive heat warning is in effect for areas East of the Coachella Valley through this evening.

Humidity values today will remain fairly dry, especially through midday.

By the middle of the weekend humidity values increase and we see some partly cloudy skies moving in.

We'll keep an eye out for mountain thunderstorms by Thursday. We should dry out again by the weekend.